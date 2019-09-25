FSU engineering students share internship experiences

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- A Fairmont State University organization allowed students to share their internship experiences.

The university’s chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers hosted an ‘internship excellence’ presentation where engineering students talked about their past internships and what they learned.

The group organized the event for the first time this year to share with students how many opportunities are available.

“It’s really motivating. It’s really important to me that me and my peers all succeed in what we’re trying to do. We’re pursuing a degree in engineering technologies, and there’s so much to offer here. We’ve got a lot of quality talent and it’s great to work with so many talented individuals,” said ASME president David Funes.

ASME members said that they are happy with this year’s turnout and want to see all students succeed.