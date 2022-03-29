FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Frank and Jane Gabor WV Folklife Center hosted author Don Teter for a reading and presentation of his book, Goin’ Up Gandy, Tuesday night.

Teter detailed his experience in studying local history, which lead him to the surprising revelation that his great-grandfather was a bootlegger and performed a reading from his book Goin’ Up Gandy, A History of the Dry Fork Region of Randolph and Tucker Counties.

During his presentation, Teter also discussed researching and writing his book and how his methodology can be adapted by others who wish to preserve the history of their local area and families.

“I was unaware that my great grandfather had been arrested for bootlegging, he ran a restaurant in Whitmer, and after Randolph County went dry if you wanted to run a restaurant in a logging town you had to have beer and liquor or they were going down the street to somewhere else,” Teter said. “So, he was selling some under the counter and I stumbled across in the microfilm and article that was titled ‘Cargo Booze Hauled Through the Elkin’s Streets.’ And it talked about a special train going from Hendricks up to Whimer, now there is a highway now between Elkin’s and Harman. At that time, you had to go on the railroad from Elkin’s to Parsons and up to Hendrik’s, and then onto the Dry Fork Railroad on up to Harman instead of crossing four mountains like do now on the railroad. But it listed the people who had been arrested for bootlegging and there was his name.”

Teter possesses degrees in history and political science. For the past 36 years, he has been surveying mostly rural boundaries, with a scattering of urban and suburban work and occasional topographic and minor construction surveying.

He previously served as president of the West Virginia Society of Professional Surveyors and editor of the West Virginia Surveyor for 10-years. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of the National Surveyors Historical Society for a decade.

“The importance of preserving it [history] often times history is not written down at the time because people don’t think its history,” Teter said. “It’s the same thing as, you’ll have a big pile of family photographs, and people will, who’s that, ‘I’m not sure I don’t remember,’ people don’t write the names down because everyone knows who that is.”

Historic portrayal is also among Teter’s many interests. He portrays George Washington’s survey chairman and David Hunter Strother, a 19th-century American magazine illustrator, writer and topographer, popularly known by his pseudonym, “Porte Crayon.”

The Folklife Center will welcome two additional local authors this spring at “Second Saturday” events. On Saturday, April 9, guests will be able to explore Diana Pishner Walker’s Hopping to America children’s series during her presentation. Her sister, Anna Pishner Harsh, will also discuss her new book, La Danza – Conflict, Passion, and Healing, on Saturday, May 14.