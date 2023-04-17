FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The search for Fairmont State University’s next president is narrowing down as throughout the week presidential candidates are holding open forums in the Falcon Center Conference Rooms.

Monday consisted of open forums from candidates Rocco Fucillo and William Phillips. Tuesday will be Michael Kenneth Davis and Wednesday will be Rosemary Thomas, both sessions will held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

12 news spoke with Dr. Chuck Shields, criminal justice professor, faculty senate president and chair of the president search committee at FSU, who said “we’ve had some really good candidates and so, picking people out of that pool of candidates was a really difficult task. And I can say that we had a great committee, everybody had connections to Fairmont state.”

The Board of Governors will vote on their selection of the next FSU President, and though there is no deadline set for the decision, they hope to have made their choice by July.

You can read the bios, photos and CVs, of the finalists here. Open forums will also be livestreamed, to which you can find here.