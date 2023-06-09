FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Relay for Life was held on the campus of Fairmont State University Friday where community members and students could help raise funds.

Officials with the relay said they are doing well raising funds and have exceeded their fundraising goal for the year raising more than $10,000. Those officials added they are excited that everybody has donated and all the teams that have formed to help the cause. The Relay for Life had local food trucks, music and raffles for those in attendance to participate in.

“We are thrilled to be back. We haven’t been back here in about five years; it’s been a little over five years. We were out here in 2000 I think the last year was 2014,” said Susie Kniceley, the Event Lead of the Marion County Relay for Life.

Kniceley also said that she relays because she has a lot of family members that she has lost to cancer so she started participating around 25 years ago. She said that she likes being able to help whomever she can with the relay.