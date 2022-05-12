FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts kicked off its production of Shrek The Musical Junior in the Wallman Hall Theatre Thursday.

The musical was originally scheduled to take place in the Spring of 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first in-person musical on stage at Fairmont State University since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the pandemic, we moved immediately to virtual. So, all of our Academy for the Arts lessons and classes and everything happened virtually. Last spring instead of doing an in-person show we did a virtual show for the first time ever,” said Leigh Anne Riley, Director for the Performing Arts Outreach and Development at Fairmont State University. “So, our students hung in there with us and continued training. We were able to bring in an actress from New York that they were able to study with virtually. So, it really kind of benefited them in some way because we got to outreach outside of our state, and outside our local boundaries and pull in other people virtually that we wouldn’t be able to work with on a regular basis weekly at least.”

Riley said in Shrek The Musical Junior that the audience will see some funny moments with lots of laughter with singing included. She also stated that the actors bring the characters to life right in front of the audiences eyes.

The next production will be Matilda opening on June 17th running for two weekends consecutively.