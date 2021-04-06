Fairmont State launches U.S. Air Force JROTC Summer Program

FAIRMONT W.Va – Fairmont State University is launching a new opportunity for Junior Air Force Cadets.

The University Aviation Center of Excellence will host a summer program for the U.S Air Force’s JROTC flight academy.



The eight week program will teach cadets Air Force academy flight training. The 12 Cadets will fly one to two times per day for six days a week.

Joel Kirk, Chief Pilot and Fairmont State Aviation Center of Excellence Director, said this small immersive program will help the Air Force with their shortage of pilots while giving the cadets a realistic experience.

“We pride ourselves at Fairmont State on being selective for our programs in general which line up directly with what the Air Force is doing in this program,” Kirk said. “So more is not alway better in a sense of flight triaing. We really look to screen out and grab the elite kids that will one day be flying in the military fighters and the military air crafts.”

Fairmont State is one of 25 universities in the nation that is partnered with the U.S Air Force to provided opportunities to JROTC Cadets.