FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) — Fairmont State University President Mike Davis Wednesday addressed the arrest of a professor at the university on dozens of counts related to sexual abuse of a 4-year-old.

12 News attended the president’s “Open Mike” chat and spoke with Davis about the allegations against 70-year-old John O’Connor, a communications professor who also served as Chair of the Department of Humanities.

O’Connor was charged last week with seven counts of sexual intercourse, seven counts of sexual intrusion and 14 counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian or person of trust.

A screencap from FSU’s staff page as of July 20, 2023.

When his arrest was announced, the West Virginia State Police said that O’Connor used his work computer in addition to his cellphone and tablet to research “Preteen porn”, “young porn”, and “kiddy porn”.

“So it wasn’t on our campus and we already have measures in place to make sure on-campus our technology can’t be used for illegal activities and then beside that, we’re cooperating fully with authorities, but it wasn’t on our campus, and we’ve been cooperating with authorities,” Davis said.

As of Thursday morning, FSU’s faculty and staff page still listed John O’Connor as a senior level professor of communications, but he was no longer listed as Department of Humanities chair.