MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A section of US 250 in Marion County between Fairmont and White Hall will be closed starting Monday.

The road has been down to one lane for a months-long project to install a retaining wall that will serve as rockfall protection. Between Muriales and Woods Boat House, the road will be closed after 6 p.m. all next week starting Monday, April 11. The road will reopen daily at 6 a.m. The closure will continue until Friday.

The DOH recommends using alternate routes on Holbert Road, I-79 or Mary Lou Retton Drive.

US 250 will continue to be one-lane operations only until July 31.