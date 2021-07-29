Funeral held for Grant Town Chief of Police

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Friends and family came together on Thursday to say goodbye to a former police chief in Fairmont.

Michael Sillman Courtesy: South Ridge Church WV Youtube

Michael Sillman served as the police chief of Grant Town and as a home confinement officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

“The man had a lot of dedication,” Allen Myers, Grant Town volunteer fire chief and town councilmen said. “If he set his mind to something, his mind was set, and he took pride and honor in everything he did. Any time we talked about doing something or wanting to get something done accomplishing a goal he’d look at us and say just do it. And I think that right there is something that will stick with us forever.”

His friends said no matter what he was always there to help.

“He was very dedicated to his job,” Gauge Miller, assistant chief of Grant Town emergency services and Grant Town municipal judge said. “He loved the town. He loved everyone in it and tried to help everyone out the best that he could. He never had an enemy. He never treated anyone badly. He always treated everyone with respect no matter who you were or what the situation was.”

When he wasn’t on duty, Silman enjoyed spending time outdoors.

“Camping was defiantly the thing he loved to do the most,” Myers said. “We had a camper together and every time we had a stretch of days off, we took it out any chance we could.”

The town of Grant Town said in a statement:

Michael Sillman was a great officer. He was an excellent chief of police and will be sadly missed. He helped put Grant Town on the Zerker system, which made us the first municipality to use it. The Town of Grant Town wishes Officer Sillman’s family their condolences.