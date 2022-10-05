MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Rescue Squad is raising money for breast cancer awareness and having fun while doing it.

Each year, approximately 1.1 million people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

All throughout October, you can pay to grace a Marion County resident’s yard with pink flamingoes in a practice the rescue squad has coined “flocking.”

Marion County residents get “flocked” Credit: Marion County Rescue Squad

Right now, the Marion County Rescue Squad says the process starts with a rescue squad employee “flocking” you.

If your yard has been “flocked,” you can email publicrelations@mcrswv.org or call the station at 304-363-6246 and donate $5 to have the fabricated fowl removed from your yard, and for $10, you can “flock” someone else. You can also purchase “flock insurance” for $20 to keep the birds at bay, though the rescue squad asks, “What fun is that??”

You can “flock” other employees, friends, businesses and family.

Take donation money to the rescue squad’s downtown station at 400 Virginia Ave. in Fairmont.

The money raised will go to local cancers. According to a spokesperson for Marion County Rescue Squad, it is planning on supporting the WVU Medicine and Mon Health Cancer Centers.

The fundraiser ends on Oct. 31.