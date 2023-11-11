FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont held its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday afternoon, which was fortunate enough to have both good weather and a healthy crowd to honor the town’s veterans.

President of the Marion County Veterans Council Toby Heaney said that across so many participating groups, everyone might have different goals or objectives for their organization, but on Veterans Day, everyone is there for the same reason.

“Today, we’re all veterans, and we’re all here for one cause,” Heaney said.

96 different groups and organizations were represented in Saturday’s parade, which started at noon. The parade started at Palatine Park, went across the bridge, and ended in the city of Fairmont.

Nearby areas like Morgantown and Clarksburg held their Veterans Day parades earlier in the week, on Thursday and Friday respectively.