Gov. Justice awards grant to community corrections programs in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice awarded 30 projects across the state as part of the West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program.

“We’re very grateful for the grant funds that are offered to us,” Brandi Corley, Marion County Day Report director, said. “That does help us every year, as well as the county commission that provides funding, as well, for us. Extremely grateful.”

Fairmont City Hall

Marion County was awarded $120,000. The money will be used to help the community continue its corrections program.

“Our goal is to keep the individuals from re-offending and, hopefully, keep them out of the drug community,” Corley said. “So, the individuals are in here for around a year, minimum, is what we like to see them stay in the program. So, our whole goal is to change their thought process and get them jobs, hopefully, maybe get them out of the area that they’re living in or who they’re living with, just to try and change their whole entire lifestyle, so that they stay out of jail and don’t re-offend and, hopefully, recover from drugs and alcohol.”

The total amount awarded to the 30 projects is $5,417,239.