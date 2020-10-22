Gov. Justice visits Fairmont Medical Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice was in Fairmont Thursday afternoon visiting WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center.

The former Fairmont Regional Medical Center almost closed in February before WVU Medicine stepped in to buy the facility.

Now, Gov. Justice and WVU Medicine CEO Albert Wright said the hospital is growing and successfully serving residents of Fairmont and Marion County, and is doing so with plans to expand its services further, even against the COVID pandemic.

“I think things are going well, maybe even exceeding expectations, and as we exceed expectations, we’re just going to be able to do more and employ more and get more and more services or whatever it may be because it’s just, it’s just, that’s what we do,” said Justice.

“So now we’re going to start to add some cardiology consults here, some nephrology consults here, some infectious disease consults here, and we’ll start to build that inpatient census above ten, up to the twenties and the thirties down the road,” Wright said.

Officials are still working on long-term plans for a new hospital in the county to be built closer to I-79.