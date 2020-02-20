Governor Justice addresses media following meeting with hospital officials over closing of FRMC

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, along with members of the West Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate, traveled to Fairmont on Thursday to meet with hospital officials and discuss the recent decision to permanently close Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

When the closing was announced on Tuesday, Governor Justice released a statement saying he planned to speak with Marion County Senator Roman Prezioso Tuesday evening regarding the planned closure. In the statement, Justice also said he planned to meet with hospital leadership in Fairmont on Thursday.

Following the governor’s meeting with hospital officials, he addressed the media. The full video of Governor Justice’s discussion with the media is below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories