Grace Lutheran Church celebrates 100-year-old mural

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont celebrated a piece of art inside of their church over the weekend.

The mural behind the altar, titled “The Good Shepherd”, was painted 100 years ago by Herman Du Brau and high daughter, Gertrude, who would later become a well-known large-scale painter.

The mural, located behind the altar, depicts Jesus holding sheep

The church celebrated on Sunday with normal church services, followed by a large turkey dinner for the congregation to enjoy.

Church attendees said they’re very fortunate to have a wonderful painting in their building.

“We feel very blessed. It’s a wonderful painting. It’s beautiful, and she did a wonderful job. Everybody remarks because the wall is concave, that it’s more difficult to paint that way,” said Sabrina Chadwell, President for the church’s council.

Gertrude De Brau has work across several states in the eastern United States.