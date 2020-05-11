Grant allows Fairmont State University to enroll first-generation students in STEM classes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s College of Science and Technology received nearly $25,000 in a grant from the First2 Network. The school will also will receive an additional $5,000 matched from Chemours Washington Works and Fairmont State University.

The STEM class and internship will allow eligible students the opportunity to ease the transition into college level course. Students will learn about proper research techniques and also be able to speak to alumni and current falcons who went through the same thing.

“It’s so important these students learn from the people who were in their exact shoes, so that way they can be less surprised when coming it the university,” said Forensic Science Professor and 2020 Program Coordinator, Mark Flood.

Professors Matt Scanlon, Kristy Henson, and Flood will be assisted by three current undergraduate mentor students to work with the incoming freshmen interns on research projects at Fairmont State and Chemours Washington Works plant near Parkersburg, W.Va.

The freshmen interns will get the experience with chemistry and science faculty, in addition to interacting with current Fairmont State STEM mentors. All expenses will be paid for by the First2 Grant, but according to officials, the knowledge acquired from this program will be worth much more.

Photo courtesy of First2 Network.

“Unless they have the opportunity, they’re not going to know whether thats something they are really passionate about or not,” said Flood. “So, hopefully by getting them engaged, they can see first hand what its about, see the faculty that have gone through the same process that they have, and hopefully, become motivated to continue on and find what their passion is.”​

First2’s primary goal is to improve the college enrollment rate and success of undergraduate STEM students, with emphasis on rural first-generation students through their first two years of college.

The summer internship STEM class will take place during the last two weeks of July 2020. Students will also be provided compensation for their work. Flood explained that this will allow them to eliminate the stress from having to work while also taking the course.

