Grant Town EMS hosts ‘The Haunting of Grant Town’

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – Grant Town EMS first responders have started to get into the spooky spirit. The workers put on their annual haunted maze at their station.

The Haunting of Grant Town flyer for the 2021 Halloween season.

This year’s maze includes 23 different rooms – each with its own spooky factor.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids and can be bought here. Use promo code “spooky” for $2 off a ticket. All proceeds go to their emergency services.

The event is tailored to everyone in the community.

“Depending on the night and who’s coming through we have the ability to talk to our actors and actresses and they can either really scare someone or if it’s a small child and they just want to go through it just to see what their first haunted house is we’ll let them know the small child’s coming through,” Amanda Stover, assistant chief of Grant Town EMS, said. “We have a little bit of everything this year from an asylum to a dark hallway with spiders, we have a little bit of a play on the COVID situation. So, we just did a little bit of everything and had a good time with it this year.”

The event takes place every weekend until the end of October. Grant Town EMS will also host a free maze event on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for kids.

Organizers said they are looking for more volunteers to give out scares. If people want to join in, they can call Grant Town EMS at 304-278-7777.