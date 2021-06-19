Grant Town holds community market

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. — Grant Town held a community market on Saturday, where vendors were set up in the fire department’s garage.

Vendors were covered away from the rain.

While the town typically holds smaller yard sales, it wanted to do something a little bigger to celebrate the relaxation of COVID restrictions. Live music was going throughout the morning. In addition, there was a food truck set up for people to grab some lunch.

“This has turned out really well because we only had about eight weeks planning time with COVID,” said Sandy Yanego, who helped organize the market. “So, I am real happy with the vendors and the turnout we have had today.”

Yanego mentioned that Grant Town was looking to host more events for the community. She said there are plans for an open house for the town in mid-August.