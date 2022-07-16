GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – The Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Fireman’s Festival on Saturday with plenty of fun for everyone.

Originally, the department held an open house that turned into a festival. There were plenty of kid’s games, food, live entertainment, a mini craft show, and a Grant Town history display in the Community Building. Throughout the day, representatives from local emergency agencies also attended to show support for the fire department.

“We do a lot of fundraising throughout the year and the community gives us a lot of support. And every year we do this event to give a thank you back to the community for supporting us for so long, helping us raise the money that helps us get through the year and everything,” said Gauge Miller, chief of the Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department also hosted a Marion County Humane Society Puppy Parade and a Dog Wedding. Members of the fire department said the festival was packed with lots of fun for the whole community to enjoy.