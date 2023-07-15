GRANT TOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fireman’s Festival was welcomed back to Grant Town on Saturday to give thanks to the community’s support of first responders.

The event kicked off at 1 p.m. with vendors lined up within the Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department. Activities like games, raffles and bouncy houses were set up to create a fun family experience. A craft show was set up in the Grant Town Community Building, right above the Volunteer Fire Department, where locals sold their handmade goods.

Live music from Clarksburg band, Top Shelf, began at 3 p.m. outside of the fire department, although the set and festival were cut short by a half hour due to impeding weather conditions.

At the start of the festival, a graduation ceremony was held for Grant Town’s first ever Junior First Responder Academy, where attendees of the camp received a certificate as well as recognition for their efforts throughout the week. Students who attended the camp learned the basic insights of the day-to-day workload of EMS, fire fighters and policemen.

12 News spoke with two students of the camp, Nick Newton and Travis Beavan, on why they enjoyed the camp as much as they did.

Newton said, “I think it’s important because you get to see and go through what they go through and know how they feel, because in the movies, when you watch it, you don’t know how they actually feel.”

While Beavan agreed, he also said, “I think it’s good that we’re learning it at a young age, so it gives us enough time to progress on more of what to do in the situations, and the standards of what we have to do.”

Both boys said that they would like to attend the camp again next summer and pursue a career as a first responder.