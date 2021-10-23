Guyses Run Fishing Park ends season with “Trick-or-Trout” event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Marion County residents battled rainy and cold weather for one last chance to fish for the season. Guyses Run Fishing Park held its third annual “Trick-or-Trout” event on Saturday morning.

Children and adults were invited out to the trout pond to get candy and cast lines and see if they can catch trout. Despite the poor weather, cars were still lined up at the gate waiting for the park to open. Officials with Marion County Parks credited the eagerness of the residents to the growing popularity of the event.

“It’s been growing every year,” said Michael McWhorter, the superintendent at the park. “Everybody’s always asking throughout the year, ‘Hey, you guys going to be doing the Trick or Trout?’ So it’s definitely been growing.”

In the past, the trout pond used to close in September when the seasons began to change. However, three years ago, McWhorter and others decided to leave the pond open for an extra month, culminating in the big event the weekend before Halloween.