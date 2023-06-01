FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Healthnet Aeromedical Services were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday night in Marion County that required five people to be taken to the hospital.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, the accident was called in at around 6:03 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Husky Highway and Carnegie Road in Marion County.

Officials said that the accident involved three “smaller SUVs” and that all five people involved had to be transported with Healthnet being called in for at least one of them.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene at about 6:08 p.m. and began to assist. Officials reported that there are no road closures at this time. The identities of the patients have not been released.

Crews from the Farmington Fire Department, Mannington Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.

