Heavy rain causes flooding in Marion County, business forced to close down

FAIRMONT, W.V.a. – Heavy rainstorms rolled into Marion County on Thursday night causing flooding in some areas. The National Weather Association is reporting that Baxter got around five inches of rain, Barrackville three and a half inches, and Fairmont got half an inch.

“I was on my way to work, going through Barackville on the covered bridge, it was flooded out, right past the covered bridge,” said Antonio Dobbs, a Fairmont resident. “I had to come around and go up 218, and go that way to get to my job.”

Some business owners said this is the worst flooding they’ve had in years.

“A lot of water into the building,” Mike Cimaglia, owner of Fairmont Bowl Center, said. “Some places two to three inches deep. We’ve got a lot of the four-foot box fans. We got most of the water out and now we’re just drying.”

Fans drying the carpet inside Fairmont Bowling Center

Cimaglia and his crew worked through the night ripping up carpet and getting water out of his building. He said, luckily, they have no permanent damage, but he still isn’t sure if they will be able to open right away.

“Bowling shoes cannot get wet at all on the bottom,” Cimaglia said. “So, if there’s any dampness in carpeting, or anything, or anywhere, that can cause real problems.”

But even through the hours of clean up, Mike keeps a positive attitude.

“As bad as it is, it can be worse, or it is worse somewhere else, so we just fight through it and move on. That’s life sometime,” Cimaglia said.

Sink hole at Coal Run Creek

City workers were out Friday checking up on all the reports they had, and checking damages. The rain was so heavy on Kirckway Drive, in Fairmont, that it caused Coal Run Creek to overflow. The water came over the barrier and caused a sink hole.

“Well, we have to look and see if we have to replace a piece of pipe, whether we had a breach in the pipe or if it was just kind of circumstantial damages,” David C. Sago, City of Fairmont utility manager, said. “That’s what we’re looking at and evaluating now and if we need to replace a piece of pipe obviously, we got to order a piece of pipe, get the pipe in and put it back in.”