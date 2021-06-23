Heavy rain washes away fossils from historian’s Marion County collection

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – The aftermath of heavy rainfall has affected many Marion County residents.

Ray and his wife Mary Ellen run the Prehistoric Planet dinosaur and fossil barn in their backyard.

The barn houses thousands of dollars of valuable dinosaur bones, fossils and gifts. Most of that precious history was washed away during some heavy storms.

“We never dreamed we’d have that kind of water,” Ray Garton, Prehistoric Planet Curator, said. “We’ve never had water in the building before ever in over 20 years. We’ve already added up we’ve already lost around $50,000 in inventory. So, it’s a pretty big hit to a small company like ours. “

A small company that had fossils that can never be replaced.

“Beyond the financial part of it, some of the things that were lost are actual authentic fossils and those cannot be replaced. They’re only found a few places in the world and the kind of rock they were in they just dissolve and actually, totally went away. The locality that I dug them in in South Dakota is actually gone itself. It actual got worked out so there is no more of that particular fossil there. Other kinds of fossils from West Virginia even are in the kind of rock that dissolved in water. So, we lost those things that are actually irreplaceable.”

Garton said the water was almost a foot high in his yard – something he or the town drain systems weren’t prepared for. But now cleanup is well under way for the Gartons.

“It’s a slow process everyday doing something and when it’s a sunny day we can get stuff outside and begin to dry out and assess,” Garton said. “Even though it’s been two weeks or so since the storm we’re continuing to drag stuff out of the building lay it out in the sun, when we have sun, salvage what we can and find some place to put it back inside again.”

Garton said the process could take weeks or even months. They had flood insurance, but aren’t sure if it will cover everything, so a friend of theirs started a GoFundMe to help keep Prehistoric Planet running.

“I think paleontology and fossils and dinosaurs is important to education, because dinosaurs especially is a good hook for children and science. We get a lot of kids that love fossils and love dinosaurs and say, ‘oh I want to be a paleontologist I want to be an archaeologist’ and we know that probable won’t happen but it’s that love of science that were trying to get for the education for the people to get involved with that.”