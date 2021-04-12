Help beautify Fairmont with flower fundraiser

FAIRMONT W.Va – The city of Fairmont is starting a flower fundraiser.

As part of the ongoing beautification efforts, the city is looking for donations from community members for flower baskets.

The donation suggestions range from $30 to $250 and will fund hardware, soil and flowers to be displayed downtown.

The city is looking to raise 5,000 for the baskets and any additional funds will go towards beautifying the city entrance on Jackson street.

All donors will be recognized on the main street fairmont website and on a banner downtown.

“The moneys just going to go a really long way but its just a really cool opportunity for the community to come together and we get a lot – we get a really good response from this every single year and people just really enjoy being able to be apart of it,” said Tim Liebrecht, Fairmont Main Street Program Director

Donations can be made on the Main Street Fairmont website or by contacting the Main Street Fairmont office at 304-366-0468. For more information, please email programmanager@mainstreetfairmont.org.