Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs conducts listening tour in Marion County regarding the American Rescue Plan Act

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs held one of its statewide listening tours Thursday evening at the Falcon Center at Fairmont State University.

The listening tour was launched in August to hear what communities need and how the states American Rescue Plan Act allocation can help. At each stop, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs team meets with local community leaders, followed by a public forum where all community members are invited to receive information and share their ideas.

“One of the programs I am currently working on is concerning health care specifically in the African American community. And so, we are in need of some facilities that are easily accessible, as well as those that cater specifically to the community,” said Tiffany Walker Samuels, a resident of Fairmont.

Topic for discussion include the Following: Pandemic-related challenges, targeting greatest needs, making an impact, sustainability, and pooling resources.

“Also, we are in need of some youth facilities as well. That has always been a sore point or a lacking point in Marion County is recreational activities for our youth,” Samuels said. “I do think number one on the list is the youth, our future is most important, and that relies on our youth, our children, and we need a place for them to grow academically, educationally, and as well as athletically, and recreational.”

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will be making stops in all 55 counties around the state to continue the discussion on how the states American Rescue Plan Act allocation can help minorities. The next stop is in Preston County at the Craig Civic Center in Kingwood on October 20th, at 6:30 p.m.