FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Homebuyers gathered at Heston Farm over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening of Heston Farm’s “Model Home.”

The model home is fully furnished and gives potential Heston Farm home buyers a look at what their future home will look like. There are six different home models that buyers can choose from, and prices start at $274,000. The homes are being built by TJ Custom Homes; they have built over 600 homes in the north central West Virginia area in about 30 different developments. They have also been named the best residential contractor in “Best of Morgantown.”

Becky Rees, realtor and salesperson, said, “It’s a really nice neighborhood. They’re underground utilities. We have lots ranging from .2 to 1.2 acres, um, all the lots we can explain to you what houses will fit on those lots. We have home varieties ranging from single level to, um, first level bedroom and them multi-level, living upstairs.”

If you are interested in purchasing a home at Heston Farm, you can visit the model home. A realtor will be available to talk with you on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays by appointment.