FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.”

The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

The collection is described in the release as eclectic and includes art, indoor and outdoor furniture, glassware, ceramics, baskets, lighting, houseware, small appliances, textiles, decorations, collectibles and hand-made items as well as name brands.

Blue stoneware at the Heston Farm estate sale. Credit: WV Caring Hospice.

Chairs at the Heston Farm estate sale. Credit: WV Caring Hospice.

Various small appliances at the Heston Farm estate sale. Credit: WV Caring Hospice.

Unique glassware at the Heston Farm estate sale. Credit: WV Caring Hospice.

Comforters at the Heston Farm estate sale. Credit: WV Caring Hospice.

Chairs at the Heston Farm estate sale. Credit: WV Caring Hospice.

The sale will be held at Heston Farm located at 1602 Tulip Ln. in Fairmont and will last from Thursday, Aug. 18 until Saturday, Aug. 27 or until all the items sell out. According to the release, cash or credit cards are preferred and all purchases must be picked up on the same day they are purchased.