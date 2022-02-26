FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Incoming college freshman got a chance to look at their future at Fairmont State University’s annual SOAR Awards. Saturday’s event was the last of several SOAR awards and events that the university has held this recruiting season.

Freddie the Falcon at the SOAR event (WBOY Image)

“This is a showcase of saying to everyone ‘Welcome Home,’” Fairmont State University’s President Dr. Mirta Martin said.

During the event future students heard from Dr. Martin and they also had the chance to speak to faculty and staff about what their courses will entail and what career opportunities they will be able to pursue after college.

Hundreds of incoming freshmen that attended the event were awarded a $500 renewable scholarship for up to four years, totaling up to a potential of $2,000.

“Our students need help. More than 95% of our students, require some sort of financial help and this is a way for us to say to them ‘We understand that need and we’re here to support you and if you meet us halfway, we’ll meet you halfway.’ We want to ensure that everyone, every student that wishes to obtain and education in West Virginia and in our neighboring states and throughout the United States know that they can make us a destination,” Dr Martin said.

SOAR sign at Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

The SOAR events and awards were started by Dr. Martin when she came to Fairmont State. It was a way for administrators, faculty and staff to get out into the community to talk to high school students before they made their decision on higher education.

“So many of our students and their parents are not able to travel, whether they have work or they don’t have a vehicle they just can’t get to us. So, for me it’s important to go to them, to tell them about Fairmont State and what a better way to say, ‘you’re home, you’re our family’ then for us to come to them,” Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin said they are more than 85% of the way to their goal of visiting every high school in West Virginia through their SOAR events this year.