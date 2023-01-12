FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Law Enforcement and first responders in West Virginia are using new technology to help with their jobs. A team of volunteers across several counties has been trained on how to use the most high-tech drones.

The use of drowns started out years ago just being used for damage assessment but has now grown to help in search and rescue operations, police chases, hazards spills and more.

Tracking a suspect on the drone (WBOY Image)

They’ve done thousands of flights—each time making resolving a situation easier.

“We can search a field, a four or five-acre field in a matter of two or three minutes, where it would take several responders to search a field by hand maybe half an hour to an hour,” Chris McIntire, Director, Marion County Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.

“We also use them in fire control and fire reconnaissance and gathering intelligence on fires,” Rodger Ozburn Assistant Regional Forester, Division of Forestry said.

When a nearly 30-acre fire broke out at Cooper Rock in March 2020, the drones were able to find the hot spots and places to cut the fire off, preventing further spread.

Some drones come with night vision and infrared detection to use when tracking in the dark or when a suspect has run into a wooded area.

“We can search bigger areas faster,” Harold Sperringer, Deputy Director of Monongalia County Emergency Management & Homeland Security, said. “Then, if we have something we think is a point of interest we can send the searchers on foot to verify it.”

Suspect found in wooded area using infrared vision (WBOY Image)

For hostage and barricade situations, the Morgantown Police Department can use its drone that can break windows to go inside buildings and talk to people from a safe distance.

“You have up two-way communications for up to six hours,” Chad Webster, Morgantown Police Department said about using their drone. “It’s good for patrol level. It eliminates officers going into a building with an unknown cause; it’s much more replaceable for a drone than a fallen officer.”

Each county has at least one drone on hand for quick deployment, but they have access to dozens of other types of drones that can help in specific situations. Whatever the mission may be, pilots from any county can come together to help.

“Some on our flights, we spend five or six hours flying on missions or need multiple drones for different missions and search details, and it’s very good to have partners with other skills and other assets to us to make all this come together,” McIntire said.

“It would give me the opportunity to fly an aircraft that I might not have in my stable, so it gives me additional experience, it gives additional knowledge and hopefully, makes me a better pilot overall,” Ozburn said about working with the other counties and pilots.

The team looks to expand its volunteers that fly the drones, especially into the younger generations that have experience gaming since they’re familiar with the techniques involved in flying the drones.

“We may not be here a whole lot longer, someone has to take it over,” Sperringer said.