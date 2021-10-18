Highgate Carriage House screens “Hocus Pocus”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Highgate Carriage House in Fairmont spent Monday night getting into the spooky season spirit. The event and wedding venue screened “Hocus Pocus” for residents to come out and watch in the courtyard.

Attendees got dressed up for the occasion. A costume contest ran throughout the night, with costumes ranging from princesses to cowboys — even some of the Hocus Pocus characters made an appearance.

The Highgate Carriage House is mainly known as a wedding venue, but it wanted to be known as a place the community can gather. So, it chose to show the classic Halloween movie to try and blend the generations by bringing out parents who loved the movie and want to show their children.

“I think that a lot of people grew up with this movie,” said Tyler Kovar, the event and wedding coordinator at the house. “They’re showing it to their kids now. So, it’s something that I think it’s something the community can really come together and enjoy together.”

Although the Highgate Carriage House will be busy for the rest of the fall due to high demand for weddings, it hoped to invite the community to more events during the winter holiday season.