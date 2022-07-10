FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Community Development Partnership (FCDP) held a beautification clean up event on July 10 for one of their historic buildings. The building has housing in the upper units and commercial spaces on the first floor.

Board members, staff and volunteers spent part of their afternoon painting and power washing the Crawford building that the FCDP executive director said has needed a facelift for a little while now.

“We just want to make it a little bit prettier, a little bit nicer for our residents to come home to, and people to see as they’re coming into Fairmont, this is a connector area so as people are coming off the interstate, this is the first thing they see before they get to downtown, so we want to make sure we are making a good impression,” said Kayleigh Kyle, Fairmont Community Development Partnership executive director.

Kyle said an important benefit of the clean up event today is that it gives the community an opportunity to get involved with “keeping what we have nice.”