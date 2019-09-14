Homebrewers Against Hunger raises money for local food banks

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The 7th annual Homebrewers Against Hunger event raised money for people in need.

For $15, community members could go to Palatine Park in Fairmont and receive 10 samples of beer from local homebrewers.

Raffle tickets, prizes and food trucks were also available to attendees.

Homebrewers Against Hunger tries to hold its annual event just before Thanksgiving to help food banks prepare for the holiday season.

“This is a hobby that we all have, so we decided to take this into our 7th annual event to raise money for the local food banks. Last year, we were able to donate over $4,500 for the J.N. school backpack program and also to local food banks,” said brewer Jeff Maxwell.

Homebrewers Against Hunger also included performances from several local groups and musicians.