FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – Hometown Hot Dogs of Fairview held its 7th annual ‘Food Pantry Day’.

The fundraiser provides a majority of the funds needed to keep Fairview’s food pantry open. Last year, Hometown Hot Dogs sold 93 dozen and owner Kim Cyphers said that their goal is to sell 100 dozen this year.

Cyphers said that although the community may be small, they always come together to help this fundraiser succeed.

“It’s just important to give back to our community, it’s an awesome community, they’re very giving, they’re very loyal, they come together every year. We’ve met goal after goal, our goal again this year is $5,000, we feed a lot of people, the food pantry here feeds a lot of people,” said Cyphers.

Each year, the event is held the day before they close for Christmas.