Hotels in Marion county help to shelter homeless

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County hotels are offering shelter for the high risk end of the homeless population.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, the Marion County Homeless Coalition, and citizens of Marion County, have worked diligently together to provide essential resources for the homeless population in their community.

Rebecca Burton is a concerned community member who has been working closely to make this happen. Burton said especially during this pandemic, the county needs to act now and address these issues.

“I’ve learned from folks that work with this population, these people are seven times more likely to get the coronavirus themselves, and to share it with other,” said Burton. “We all deserve to have shelter, and healthcare, and to be safe at this time of terror.”

The select hotels offering this housing do not want to share the address or location for the safety of those temporarily residing there.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties Community Impact Coordinator Emily Swain said the organization will continue to work hard every day to continue adding resources in their community that will help the homeless with their daily lives during this pandemic.

“We are just so grateful for the work our entire community is doing,” said Swain. “It’s amazing what can help for the greater good when folks come to the table ready to collaborate.”

The next milestone the organizations hope to accomplish is hand washing stations scattered throughout the county.

To help these causes, you can donate to the United Way COVID-19 Fund. This page can be found with this link.

Earlier in the month, the same groups put out portable bathrooms for homeless to use.

Non-profit groups in Monongalia County are offering similar services for the homeless population.