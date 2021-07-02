How to keep your pets calm during Independence Day fireworks

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fourth of July means fireworks, and while you might like them, your pets don’t.

Veterinarians said that dogs are the more sensitives animals in reaction to fireworks. They are more likely to act out because of loud noises and flashes of light. Cats, however, don’t tend to show as much anxiety in reaction to fireworks.

Fairmont Veterinary Hospital

Veterinarians said to help your pets stay calm, put them in a room with no widows and create a low soothing noise for them, such as the TV or a radio.

Veterinarians also said that owners should not excessively restrain their dogs while they are scared.

“You know, tying it up, holding it down. Those are things that if a dog is extremely fearful it will fight, and it will raise its anxiety level the more its restrained,” Dr. Scott Moore, Veterinarian at the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital, said. “So, trying to provide it a lose comfortable areas is more ideal.”

Dr. Moore said if your pet does go too far and injuries themselves owners can take them to the emergency pet clinic if their local vet is closed.