FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Humane Society is inching closer to getting a new building.

Contractors have finalized a plan with the humane society to tear down their entire facility and rebuild from scratch. The new building’s blueprints feature 30 kennels, individual cat rooms with cat porches, small dog rooms, adoption rooms and much more that their current building doesn’t have.

Marion County Humane Society building that will be torn down for new building (WBOY Image)

“We want to make sure that this building’s going to be here a long time,” said Jonna Spatafore, Director Marion County Humane Society.

Once the financial aspects of the plans are finalized, the humane society will need some help from the community to move to a temporary facility.

“There’s something called an adaptil collar for dogs. It’s a pheromone-based collar that just makes them a little happy and soothes them and their feel-away diffusers for cats. So, I’m going to put out a little plea to maybe go on our chewy wish list and send us some of those we think it will make it much more comfortable for them to go through this transition,” Spatafore said.

Cat up for adoption at Marion County Humane Society (WBOY Image)

Before the project begins, the humane society is looking for more of their animals to be adopted so that they won’t have to move as many to the temporary facility.

The project is expected to be finished in six to nine months once builders break ground.

The Marion County Humane Society originally announced plans to demolish the old building in September.