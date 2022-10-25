FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Marion County voters can cast their ballot for early voting starting Oct. 26, but some might’ve had another district change for this election—which could change their delegate options.

In the General Election, nearly 400 voters in Fairmont will have a different precinct than in the last. In the primaries, those voters were put into a new district, but they were mistakenly taken out of the Fairmont city lines and need to be put back.

Some of those voters may have different delegates’ districts than they had before, so the clerk’s office is asking everyone to pay special attention to the change.

“Anyone who has been affected by redistricting as far as the city went, they have been notified several weeks ago so they would’ve received a card and a letter accompanying that card to let them know the change,” Julie Kincaid, the Marion County Clerk, said.

If anyone is confused about where they need to go to vote they can call the Marion County Clerk’s office at 304-367-5447 or check their website to make sure they know the correct place to go.

Or—to make it even easier—they can vote early. Voters don’t have to worry about their precincts when they early vote in Marion County, they just have to to go one of three locations: the J. Harper Meridith Building, the White Hall Public Service Building and the Farmington Community Building.

Early voting starts Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 5. Polls will be open 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays.