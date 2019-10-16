Husky Helpers club in need of food and formal clothing items

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – Students at North Marion High School are in the spirit of giving this homecoming week.

Members of the school’s Husky Helpers club are using this time to get the community to help replenish its food pantry supply.

The club provides food and clothing for students in need, and sponsor Stacy Hays said the club’s pantry is running very low.

Husky Helpers also provides formal wear for students so they can attend homecoming, which the club is also in need of. The club is asking for clothing items like dress shoes, dress shirts, ties, formal dresses and dress pants.

“There’s so many opportunities for families with young children throughout the community to get help, and sometimes our high school students are forgotten,” Hays said. “So they’re still students, they’re still kids and they still need help, we have a lot of families in need in this area, and the high school kids they need help, too.”

Husky Helpers is asking for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to its Husky Helpers fund and Angel Fund accounts. If you’d like to help, you can contact Hays at shays@k12.wv.us or contact the school at 304-986-3063.