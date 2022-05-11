MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – An exit on I-79 near Fairmont will be closed overnight from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced.

The exit 133 ramp, Kingmont Road, on Interstate 79 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. on May 12 until 6 a.m. on May 13. All other ramps and lanes will still be open, according to the release.

If you need to get to Kingmont Road from I-79 southbound, you should go past the exit, get off at exit 135, get back on the interstate going northbound, and exit on exit 133 northbound.