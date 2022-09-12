MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The ramp onto Interstate 79 southbound at Pleasant Valley Road, Exit 135, will be closed this Tuesday through Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Highways announced in a press release Monday.

This closure overlaps with the Kingmont Road, Exit 133, off-ramp closure on Interstate 79 southbound.

The WVDOH said in its release that the Exit 135 on-ramp will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and lasting through 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The construction is part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project and will include 24/7 operations, according to the WVDOH.

Drivers who need to get on to Interstate 79 southbound near Pleasant Valley Road are advised by the WVDOH to use the northbound on-ramp, take the next exit WV-273/Fairmont Gateway Connector N (136), then take the on-ramp for Interstate 79 South.

The WVDOH also advised drivers to expect delays, plan ahead and pad their commutes with additional time; work will be performed throughout the project.

Inclement weather could change the project schedule, according to the WVDOH. As of Monday, StormTracker 12’s forecast calls for clear skies during the project. Download the StormTracker 12 app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up to date.