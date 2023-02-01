FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 from milepost 135 to 134.5 will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 2 for emergency pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This will be the second time both lanes have been closed this year.

All southbound traffic will be required to detour onto Exit 135 and then cross immediately back onto the onramp to continue southbound. The lanes are set to be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers are advised by the Division of Highways to plan additional time for their commute as delays are expected to occur. The project schedule may also change for unforeseen circumstances such as inclement weather.