FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 from milepost 135 to 134.5 will be closed on Thursday for emergency pothole repair.

12 News has received multiple calls over the past week regarding dangerous potholes in the area.

According to the press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH), all I-79 South traffic will detour onto Exit 135 and cross immediately onto the subsequent on-ramp to continue southbound on I-79.

All traffic must follow the detour route.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. motorists are advised by the DOH to plan and allow additional time for their commute as delays are expected. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.