WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the lane split on Interstate 79 southbound in White Hall will be removed next week.

According to the release, one lane of I-79 south at mile marker 132 will be closed from 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 so that crews can remove the concrete barrier and level the asphalt on the Middletown Bridge.

The “death trap,” as several drivers called it, was first installed in July as part of the major I-79 widening project in the Fairmont area. Since then, there have been several vehicle accidents in that area, including one earlier this week where one person was injured that shut down the highway for several hours.

The whole widening project has an estimated completion date of September 2024. However the barrier at mile marker 132, which was a two-month setup, according to District 4 Engineer Michael Cronin, lasted almost four months.