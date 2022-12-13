WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — White Hall has announced dates for its 2023 Municipal Election.

The town said early voting dates will be from May 24, 2023, to June 3, 2023, and the regular election date will be June 6, 2023. Voting will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those who will need to vote absentee can receive an application for an absentee ballot starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

The town is still looking for poll workers. Those interested can call 304-367-1687.

Candidates will have between Jan. 9, 2023, and Jan. 28, 2023, to file, then they must submit notice of intent for Class IV by Jan. 27, 2023. If they are going to withdraw, they must do so by March 14. The uniform drawing for ballot positions will be on March 28.

The notice of precinct change deadline is Feb. 6 and the notice of emergency precinct change deadline is March 8.