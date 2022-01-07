Inspired Vision opens in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va – On Friday, owners of Inspired Vision officially opened their doors to a new optical lab on Fairmont Avenue.

Inspired Vision Logo (WBOY Image)

They provide eyewear to customers who already have a prescription and are hoping to partner with eye doctors in the area to fill their eyewear orders.

By having a local optical lab nearby customers will be able to get their glasses faster and cheaper compared to when they order from bigger businesses.

Owners Amy and Monte Graham have more than 30-year experience combined in optical labs.

“We want to be a trusted source that gives them quality products for not the huge price,” Amy said.

“Being able to provide a quality service, that’s great, I like that,” Monte said. “I like to receive a quality service so I’m sure other people would and its enjoyable to be able to do that.”

The couple said they picked a store front in Fairmont because there’s not any labs in this area and they’d like to fill that gap.

The stores latest lens making is for kids in El Salvador. They partnered with mentor leaders to give 108 pairs of glasses to those in need.

A portion of the glasses frame selection at Inspired Vision (WBOY Image)

With the new store they are also contributing to the recent beautification project the city is undergoing.

“I see Fairmont really stepping out and opening up all kinds of new store fronts and buildings. They’re revitalizing what has been dead and making it new,” Amy said.

“I like to see the life coming back to the city,” Monte added. “It’s got a long history and it doesn’t need to just fade away.”

Inspired Vision is located at 87 Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.