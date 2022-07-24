FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Festivities for the Green Hills Country Club Member-Guest tournament took place from Friday through Sunday.

Ninety-six golfers traveled from all over to participate in the tournament and other activities.

“It’s great; it’s been going on for years,” Tournament Director Scott Griffiths said. “We’ve got guests from all over the country, including Canada. We got guys from Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.”

Golfer putts at the Green Hills Member-Guest Tournament (WBOY – Image)

Friday night, an auction took place. Saturday featured breakfast and dinner for the players to go along with the start of the tournament. The final day of the tournament started with match play continuing and then finished with a championship shootout.

Some of the top finishers received cash prizes.

Win or lose, Griffiths sees the event as a “good time” all around.

“It’s just good to come up, invite your friends for a weekend of golf and friendship and have a good time,” Griffiths said.