Justice recognizes Marion County elementary school

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice was in Marion County Thursday to recognize the achievements of one county school.

Pleasant Valley Elementary School was honored for significant growth in its test scores in both reading and writing and math, as well as strong attendance numbers.

Justice spoke there and congratulated both the students and teachers for their efforts.

Both the governor and school staff members said it is the product of a lot of hard work.

“We work so hard, and we strive just to be great and be outstanding, and we made it. We did it. And as the leader, I’m just so proud,” said Principal Kimberly Middlemas.

“Today, kids are faced with so, so many more situations that they’ve got to deal with, whether it be drugs or just needing food,” said Justice.

This is the second year in a row that Pleasant Valley Elementary has earned recognition for its efforts in the classroom.