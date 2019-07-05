Kime Floral gives back to those in need with 6th annual Christmas in July event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Kime Floral is helping Santa Claus a little earlier this year, as the flower company will once again be having Christmas in July.

For the 6th straight year, Kime will be collecting donations for those in need at two Marion County shelter locations.

The employees of the shop said they believe it’s important to give back anytime that they can because items are needed everyday for those in need.

“Right now in the Christmas in July we help Hope Inc. We support the domestic violence [shelters] and then this year we added Scott’s Place to help with the homeless shelter and everything else. This is the first year adding Scott’s Place, so hopefully we keep expanding every year to support our local community,” said Misty Rhoades. co-owner and designer.

“In the summer everyone forgets about the shelters, as an example hope inc., the union mission, the soup opera, everything. At Christmas time in December everybody says ‘oh yeah we are in the spirit of giving. Let’s help these people out’, but their need is all year round,” said Ellen Ash, co-owner and designer.

Kime Floral will be collecting donations until July 24.

Below is a list of items recommended from Kime:

Socks (women and children for Hope) and (men and children for Scott’s Place)

Bras and sports bras (all sizes)

Belts (any size)

Blankets, pillows, and sheets (twin and full size)

Towels and wash cloths

Diapers (all sizes)

Back packs, book bags, and totes

Personal hygiene items (i.e.) tooth brushes, tooth paste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, combs, brushes, etc (personal women’s items also)

Non perishable food items (smaller cans and packages) examples: peanut butter, jelly, tuna, cans of chicken, soups, vegetables, pasta, cereals, pop tarts, microwave popcorn, salt and pepper, sugar, flour, oils, etc.

Paper towels, toilet paper, plastic bags (all types of bags)

Laundry detergent, cleaning supplies

Teddy bears, toys, coloring book and crayons, puzzle books, pencils, etc

Any items may be dropped off at: Kime Floral LLC 600 Fairmont Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.

Business hours are Monday through Friday 8am to 3pm; Saturday 8am to 12pm.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and will be divided between the two groups unless specified. If sending a check please make out to either Hope Inc. or Scott’s Place.