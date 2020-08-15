Knights of Columbus host chicken roast

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Knights of Columbus held a popular fundraiser in spite of Saturday’s rainy weather.

The group’s chicken roast offers meals to the community, which a half chicken, macaroni salad, hobo beans, a brownie and drink for 15 dollars. Another option whole chicken for 10 dollars.

Because of COVID-19 concerns and the rain, this event was to-go only.

“The Knights of Columbus is based on good things for the community and we have not been able, like everybody else, to offer anything here at our hall, so it’s an organization where we give back to the community,” said Knights of Columbus member Tom Dragich.

The Knights of Columbus have several other events coming up within the next few weeks, including a dinner on Saturday August 22nd. The group tries to host an event at least once every month.